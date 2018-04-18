Dr. Susan Cox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Cox, MD is a Dermatologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Premier Dermatology Associates of Orange County20162 SW Birch St Ste 250, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 251-0427Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
She listens, is caring and efficient.
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1811985724
- Children's Medical Center of Northern California (aka Oakland Children's Hospital)
- Oakland Children's Hospital
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- University of Nevada
- Dermatology
