Dr. Susan Daoust, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Susan Daoust, MD

Dr. Susan Daoust, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with ECMC Health Campus and Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.

Dr. Daoust works at Buffalo General Medical Center in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Orchard Park, NY and Amherst, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Daoust's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Western New York Radiology Assocs
    100 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 859-5600
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    UBMD Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    5959 Big Tree Rd # 108, Buffalo, NY 14203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 859-5600
  3. 3
    BrookBridge
    5959 Big Tree Rd Ste 108, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 204-3200
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  4. 4
    UBMD Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine
    4949 Harlem Rd, Amherst, NY 14226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 204-3200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • ECMC Health Campus
  • Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Ankle Fracture
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Ankle Fracture
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)

Treatment frequency



Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Ankle Fracture
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Broken Arm
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot Fracture
Hip Fracture
Joint Pain
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Limb Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Achilles Tenotomy
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankle Arthroscopy
Ankle Replacement
Arthritis of the Elbow
Avascular Necrosis
Back Pain
Broken Neck
Bunion
Bunion Surgery
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
De Quervain's Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal
Femur Fracture
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open
Foot Sprain
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gait Abnormality
Gout
Hammer Toe
Hammer Toe Repair
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Hand Fracture
Heel Spur
Herniated Disc
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Hip Replacement
Hip Sprain
Humerus Fracture
Joint Drainage
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed
Knee Arthroscopy
Knee Dislocation
Knee Fracture
Knee Replacement
Knee Sprain
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Neuroplasty
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Osteopenia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Surgery
Rotator Cuff Tear
Scapular Fracture
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Arthroscopy
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Replacement
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Steroid Injection
Stress Fracture of Foot
Synovial Biopsy
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Trigger Finger
Trigger Finger Release
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Susan Daoust, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104050426
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Daoust, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daoust is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Daoust has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Daoust has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daoust.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daoust, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daoust appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

