Dr. Susan Day, MD
Dr. Susan Day, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.
Grand Rapids Addiction Medicine Specialists PC4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 305, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (231) 519-0100
Spectrum Health Medical Group Orthopedic Surgery707 S Greenville West Dr, Greenville, MI 48838 Directions (616) 267-8860
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Day gave me my life back when she replaced my two worn out hips and two worn out knees when other doctors would not do it for me because of complications. I was a very complicated case but she make sure that I have the correct medical care I deserved. I cannot thank her enough! Thank you Doctor day
About Dr. Susan Day, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Blodgett Memorial Med Center
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
Dr. Day has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Day accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Day. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Day.
