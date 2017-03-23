Dr. Susan Epner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Epner, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Epner, MD
Dr. Susan Epner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Dr. Epner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Epner's Office Locations
-
1
Specialist for Health8715 Village Dr Ste 400, San Antonio, TX 78217 Directions (210) 732-3668
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Epner?
Dr. Epner was great. Her office had a fresh plant & chairs one could get out of. Mia & Eva, office staff, were helpful, & the male tech with military expertise knew more than most doctors do. I would not hesitate to recommend her & her expertise to anyone. She took time to compare the results from a former test done by Dr. Wenzel, and unlike him, she actually explained the tests to me & my sister! In this age of medical fraud & seniors feeling "disposable", it gave me hope. Thanks to her & staf
About Dr. Susan Epner, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1952404568
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Epner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Epner accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Epner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Epner works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Epner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Epner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Epner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.