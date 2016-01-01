Overview of Dr. Susan Hong, MD

Dr. Susan Hong, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Hong works at Neurological Surgery in Akron, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.