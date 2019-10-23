See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Susan Katz, MD

Dermatology
4.1 (17)
Call for new patient details
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Susan Katz, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Katz works at NYU Langone At Trinity in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cold Sore, Herpes Simplex Infection and Genital Herpes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bart A Kummer MD
    111 Broadway Fl 2, New York, NY 10006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-9700
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    NYU Dermatologic Associates
    530 1st Ave Ste 7R, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-5889

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Cold Sore
Herpes Simplex Infection
Genital Herpes
Cold Sore
Herpes Simplex Infection
Genital Herpes

Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 23, 2019
    Dr. Katz has been my dermatologist for the last few years. She is very thorough and gives thoughtful answers to all of your skincare questions. Additionally, she is very responsive to the internal MyChart email system, which has saved me coming into the office more than once.
    — Oct 23, 2019
    About Dr. Susan Katz, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902866627
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
