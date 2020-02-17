Overview

Dr. Susan Ladd-Snively, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health.



Dr. Ladd-Snively works at Chestnut Family Practice Pllc in Matthews, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.