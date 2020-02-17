Dr. Susan Ladd-Snively, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ladd-Snively is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Ladd-Snively, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Susan Ladd-Snively, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health.
Dr. Ladd-Snively works at
Chestnut Family Practice Pllc1013 Chestnut Ln Ste 110, Matthews, NC 28104
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Amazing Doctor and Staff. Everyone seemed to really care and listens to what is going on in my life. I have never had anyway explain to me in such detail what was going on with me. The nurse got me first stick for my blood work.
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1437175791
- Grant Family Prac
- Grant Med Center
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Northwestern Univ
Dr. Ladd-Snively has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ladd-Snively accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ladd-Snively has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ladd-Snively works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ladd-Snively. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ladd-Snively.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ladd-Snively, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ladd-Snively appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.