Overview

Dr. Susan Laing, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Laing works at UT Physicians Internal Medicine in Houston, TX with other offices in Bellaire, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.