Dr. Susan Laing, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Laing, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Laing works at
Locations
-
1
UT Physicians Cardiology - Texas Medical Center6410 Fannin St Ste 600, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 325-7211Thursday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
UT Physicians Heart & Vascular - Bellaire Station6500 West Loop S, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 486-6520
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Laing?
About Dr. Susan Laing, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1780613257
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University of Illinois
- University of Illinois
- University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laing accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laing works at
Dr. Laing has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Laing. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laing.
