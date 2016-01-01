See All Cardiologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Susan Laing, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Susan Laing, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Laing works at UT Physicians Internal Medicine in Houston, TX with other offices in Bellaire, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UT Physicians Cardiology - Texas Medical Center
    6410 Fannin St Ste 600, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 325-7211
    Thursday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    UT Physicians Heart & Vascular - Bellaire Station
    6500 West Loop S, Bellaire, TX 77401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 486-6520

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Disability Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dyslexia Assessment Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Health Screening Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impairment Rating Evaluation Chevron Icon
Independent Educational Evaluation Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Strep Test Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheelchair Evaluation Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Susan Laing, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780613257
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    • University of Illinois
    Internship
    • University of Illinois
    Medical Education
    • University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
