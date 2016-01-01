Dr. Susan Lazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Lazar, MD
Dr. Susan Lazar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.
Susan G. Lazar MD PA9104 QUINTANA DR, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 365-0373
- Psychiatry
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1982041042
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Psychiatry
Dr. Lazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.