Overview of Dr. Susan Madsen, MD

Dr. Susan Madsen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Madsen works at Valley Internal Medicine/Pdtrcs in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.