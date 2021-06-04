Overview of Dr. Susan Murphy, MD

Dr. Susan Murphy, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Murphy works at Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.