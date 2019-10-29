Dr. Susan Nunez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nunez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Nunez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Susan Nunez, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.
Specially for Children1301 Barbara Jordan Blvd Ste 200, Austin, TX 78723 Directions (512) 628-1830
Especially For Children1000 Hesters Crossing Rd, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 628-1918
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I really like Dr. Nunez, she was very helpful with my grandson condition and told us all the options for his treatment. I can't understand why she is getting such bad reviews. I thank God for her because you can be in such denial when it comes to your children. Dr. keep up the good work and keep that smile on your face why you are being professional @ what you do.
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1295816817
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Nunez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nunez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nunez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nunez works at
Dr. Nunez speaks Tagalog.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Nunez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nunez.
