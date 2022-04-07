Dr. Susan Patel, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Patel, DDS
Overview
Dr. Susan Patel, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bourbonnais, IL.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Dental Group of Bourbonnais761 Main St NW Ste C, Bourbonnais, IL 60914 Directions (816) 371-3387Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Waited less than five minutes,Staff were very nice and courteous. My hygienist was thorough and made me feel at ease.And Dr. Patel has a plan for me to save me from loosing my teeth that I need to hold my partial in place. Dr.Patel is the best dentist I’ve ever had!
About Dr. Susan Patel, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Hindi
- Female
- 1780717363
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel speaks Hindi.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.