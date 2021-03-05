Dr. Susan Raschal, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raschal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Raschal, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Raschal, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Locations
Family Allergy & Asthma - Chattanooga, TN1350 Mackey Branch Dr Ste 114, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 468-3267
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
We recently moved from the Atlanta area and had a wonderful allergist. I never thought we would find anyone comparable. I was wrong - had our first appointment yesterday with Dr. Raschal and we absolutely loved her!!
About Dr. Susan Raschal, DO
- Allergy & Immunology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1063451813
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presbyn St Luke's Mc
- Metropolitan Mc
- University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Southern Illinois University-Carbondale
- Allergy & Immunology
