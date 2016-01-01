Dr. Susan Ratliff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ratliff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Ratliff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Susan Ratliff, MD
Dr. Susan Ratliff, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Menorah Medical Center.
Dr. Ratliff works at
Dr. Ratliff's Office Locations
Pediatric Partners, PA7301 W 133rd St Ste 102, Overland Park, KS 66213 Directions (913) 382-5275
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Susan Ratliff, MD
- Pediatrics
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1386849172
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ratliff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ratliff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ratliff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ratliff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ratliff.
