Dr. Susan Rodell, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3.6 (39)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Susan Rodell, MD

Dr. Susan Rodell, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from St. Georges University Sch Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Rodell works at Florida Cancer Specialists in West Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rodell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Good Samaritan Medical Center
    1309 N Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 472-1272
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Susan Patrick Rodell M D P A
    801 Meadows Rd Ste 114, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 750-3520

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Limb Cramp
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Bedsores
Bedwetting
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Cluster Headache
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Esophagitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Geriatric Assessment
Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Tension Headache
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Administrative Physical
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Balanoposthitis
Bird Flu
Bladder Atony
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bunion
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Celiac Disease
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Confusion
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Ear Ache
Elbow Sprain
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Essential Tremor
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Gout
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Intertrigo
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Laryngitis
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Mastodynia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Outer Ear Infection
Pap Smear
Peptic Ulcer
Perimenopause
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pharyngitis
Plantar
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. Susan Rodell, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033261086
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • St. Georges University Sch Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Rodell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rodell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rodell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rodell has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

