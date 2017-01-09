Dr. Susan Sordoni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sordoni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Sordoni, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Sordoni, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wilkes Barre, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania.
Dr. Sordoni works at
Locations
Wyoming Valley Health Care System575 N River St, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702 Directions (570) 829-8111
- 2 494 LAKESIDE DR, Harveys Lake, PA 18618 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She is knowledgeable, attentive and compassionate. She has gone above and beyond what other doctors have done for me. She is invested in my well-being and makes me feel extremely comfortable.
About Dr. Susan Sordoni, MD
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1770570459
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sordoni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sordoni accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sordoni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sordoni works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sordoni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sordoni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sordoni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sordoni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.