Dr. Susan Trachman, MD

Psychiatry
4.0 (25)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Susan Trachman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Trachman works at Susan Trachman MD in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    susan trachman
    3025 Hamaker Ct, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 573-8259
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Patient Ratings (25)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)

About Dr. Susan Trachman, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1194844530
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
Fellowship
Internship
  • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Internship
Medical Education
  • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • SUNY Albany
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Susan Trachman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trachman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Trachman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Trachman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Trachman works at Susan Trachman MD in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Trachman’s profile.

25 patients have reviewed Dr. Trachman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trachman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trachman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trachman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

