Overview of Dr. Susannah Jensen, MD

Dr. Susannah Jensen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Jensen works at The Queens Medical Center in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Evanston, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.