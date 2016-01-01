Overview

Dr. Sushil Puskur, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med.



Dr. Puskur works at Centers Inc in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.