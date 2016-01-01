See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Ocala, FL
Dr. Sushil Puskur, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Sushil Puskur, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sushil Puskur, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med.

Dr. Puskur works at Centers Inc in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Alison Larson, DO
Dr. Alison Larson, DO
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    The Centers
    5664 SW 60th Ave, Ocala, FL 34474 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 732-1732
  2. 2
    Sushil Puskur MD PA
    1740 SE 18th St Ste 802, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 369-3100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Puskur?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sushil Puskur, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sushil Puskur, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Puskur to family and friends

    Dr. Puskur's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Puskur

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sushil Puskur, MD.

    About Dr. Sushil Puskur, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417021783
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ of OK Coll of Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sushil Puskur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puskur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Puskur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Puskur has seen patients for Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Puskur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Puskur has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puskur.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puskur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puskur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sushil Puskur, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.