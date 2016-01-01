Dr. Namo accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Susie Namo, MD
Overview of Dr. Susie Namo, MD
Dr. Susie Namo, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They graduated from FORT WAYNE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Namo works at
Dr. Namo's Office Locations
-
1
ProMedica Physicians Hospitalists2142 N Cove Blvd, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 291-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Namo?
About Dr. Susie Namo, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1659502227
Education & Certifications
- FORT WAYNE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Namo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Namo works at
Dr. Namo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Namo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Namo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Namo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.