Overview

Dr. Sutha Sachar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Sachar works at Coastal View Gastroenterology in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.