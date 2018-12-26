Dr. Obagi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suzan Obagi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Suzan Obagi, MD is a Dermatologist in Sewickley, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Obagi works at
Locations
Dialysis Clinic Inc1603 Carmody Ct Ste 103, Sewickley, PA 15143 Directions (724) 940-7546
Cosmetic Surgery & Skin Health Center - Sewickley2100 Georgetown Dr Ste 400, Sewickley, PA 15143 Directions (724) 940-7546
Univ Pittsburgh Phys Drmtlgy3601 5th Ave Ste 5A, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-4200
University of Pittsburgh Medical Center5401 Walnut St Ste 300, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 621-7546
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr OBAGI is a skilled doctor and artist. She is so kind and considerate and does her absolute best at everything she does.
About Dr. Suzan Obagi, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Obagi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Obagi.
