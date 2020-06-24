Dr. Suzanne Bruce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzanne Bruce, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Suzanne Bruce, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Bruce works at
Locations
Suzanne Bruce and Associates PA1900 Saint James Pl Ste 650, Houston, TX 77056 Directions (713) 850-0240
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been coming to Suzanne Bruce and Associates for many years. This is a top notch practice. Everyone you come in contact with is friendly, knowledgeable and professional. My skin has never looked better.
About Dr. Suzanne Bruce, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Rice U
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bruce has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bruce speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruce. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruce.
