Overview of Dr. Suzanne Clous, DPM

Dr. Suzanne Clous, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Clous works at Southeast Podiatry in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.