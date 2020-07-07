Dr. Clous has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suzanne Clous, DPM
Overview of Dr. Suzanne Clous, DPM
Dr. Suzanne Clous, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Clous works at
Dr. Clous' Office Locations
Southeast Podiatry3225 Shallowford Rd Ste 200, Marietta, GA 30062 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr. Clous for several years now and she is an outstanding doctor! Over the years, I've seen many other Podiatrist in Cobb County, but she is the best, very gentle and caring. I highly recommend her to everyone with chronic foot problems.
About Dr. Suzanne Clous, DPM
- Podiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225012156
Education & Certifications
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Hospital
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of Central Florida College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clous accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clous has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clous works at
Dr. Clous has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clous on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Clous speaks Spanish.
157 patients have reviewed Dr. Clous. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clous.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clous, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clous appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.