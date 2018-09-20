See All Pediatric Rheumatologists in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Suzanne Li, MD

Pediatric Rheumatology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Suzanne Li, MD

Dr. Suzanne Li, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Li works at Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group - Pediatric Rheumatology in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Scleroderma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Li's Office Locations

  1. 1
    IMUS Pediatric Center
    30 Prospect Ave Fl 3, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 537-3214

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Scleroderma
Joint Fluid Test
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Scleroderma
Joint Fluid Test
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal

Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 20, 2018
    I chose Dr Suzanne Li for my daughter's treatment after a long and deep research. She has proved to have all the outstanding knowledge and experience about this complicated specialty. I found many publication on the matter written by her and many studies led by her. By the appointments she acts lovely talking and explaining to my daughter, and very patient answering our questions. Mrs. Vivian -her assistant- couldn't be more diligent with us, whether it is about refill prescriptions or any he
    J. O. in Spring Valley, NY — Sep 20, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Suzanne Li, MD

    • Pediatric Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295789147
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Babies Hosp-Columbia-Presbyn Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Babies Hosp-Cpmc
    Internship
    • Babies Hosp-Columbia-Presbyn Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Suzanne Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Li has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Li works at Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group - Pediatric Rheumatology in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Li’s profile.

    Dr. Li has seen patients for Scleroderma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Li on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Li, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Li appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.