Overview of Dr. Suzanne Li, MD

Dr. Suzanne Li, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Li works at Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group - Pediatric Rheumatology in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Scleroderma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.