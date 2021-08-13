Overview

Dr. Suzanne Lucot, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Cranberry Township, PA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Lucot works at Suzanne R. Lucot MD Psychiatric Services LLC in Cranberry Township, PA with other offices in New Castle, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.