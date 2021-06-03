Dr. Mack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suzanne Mack, MD
Overview
Dr. Suzanne Mack, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Dalhousie University / Faculty of Medicine.
Locations
- 1 1401 N Elm St, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 591-8447
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mack saved my life. I worked with her for several years to get to the root of my symptoms. With her help, I was able to resolve all the symptoms of what other doctors had deemed an "uncurable, untreatable" autoimmune disease. Dr. Mack is always up on the latest research and she treats not just the symptoms but the whole person. She is the best doctor I've ever had.
About Dr. Suzanne Mack, MD
- Family Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1174676761
Education & Certifications
- Dalhousie University / Faculty of Medicine
