Dr. Suzanne Rashidian, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rashidian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzanne Rashidian, DO
Overview of Dr. Suzanne Rashidian, DO
Dr. Suzanne Rashidian, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Madisonville, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of Pikeville, Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Dr. Rashidian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rashidian's Office Locations
-
1
Owensboro Health Medical Group Surgical Specialists444 S Main St, Madisonville, KY 42431 Directions (270) 821-4444
-
2
One Health Obstetrics & Gynecology1301 Pleasant Valley Rd # 300, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 417-7700
-
3
Owensboro Health Medical Group Pain Management1200 Barret Blvd, Henderson, KY 42420 Directions (270) 826-9444Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Owensboro Health Medical Group Pain Management3135 Zion Rd, Henderson, KY 42420 Directions (270) 826-9444Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
5
Owensboro Health Multicare Owensboro2211 Mayfair Dr Ste 101, Owensboro, KY 42301 Directions (270) 688-1352
-
6
Summit Obstetrics Gynecology Psc1921 Leitchfield Rd, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 478-5334
Hospital Affiliations
- Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rashidian?
I have been struggling with infertility and all sorts of reproductive issues for several years now. For the first time in a very long time, I feel hopeful. I had my first visit with Dr. Rashidian and was SO relieved afterward. She seems incredibly knowledgeable and very down-to-earth. She is kind and compassionate. I am hopeful that with her help I will finally be able to conceive.
About Dr. Suzanne Rashidian, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1033315189
Education & Certifications
- Botsford Hospital
- University Of Pikeville, Osteopathic Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rashidian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rashidian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rashidian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rashidian works at
Dr. Rashidian has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Cervicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rashidian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rashidian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rashidian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rashidian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rashidian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.