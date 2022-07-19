Dr. Suzy Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzy Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Suzy Lee, MD is a Dermatologist in Bonita Springs, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine.
They frequently treat conditions like Candidiasis of Skin and Nails and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9411 Fountain Medical Ct Ste E100, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 Directions (239) 221-8516
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
My husband and I are patients of doctor Suzy Lee NEVER !!! have we been so happy having been to a dermatologist doctors visit until we met doctor Lee Please don’t search further …no need She is the sweetest , smartest and caring doctor we have ever met and we have rights being in our 80’s to our opinion She calls a problem on the spot instead of many unneeded appointments really unnecessary and we’ve had “on target “results She truly cares about who walks in her door and values you time as well as her own appointment book ,we have never waited very long enough in her immaculate office before being called in by her adorable assistant who makes you feel like you are her own family They return calls promptly , I can’t say enough except thank you doctor Lee and staff for who you are Robert and Margherita Ireland
About Dr. Suzy Lee, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1730185133
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent Hospital Hlthcare Center
- Indiana University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Candidiasis of Skin and Nails and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.