Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suzy Thompson, MD
Overview of Dr. Suzy Thompson, MD
Dr. Suzy Thompson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE.
Dr. Thompson works at
Dr. Thompson's Office Locations
Emerald Woods3950 N 46th Ave, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 962-9022Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 12:00pm
Palm Beach Pediatrics PA5589 Okeechobee Blvd Ste 102, West Palm Beach, FL 33417 Directions (561) 509-5009
Hollywood4500 Sheridan St, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 966-8000Monday8:00am - 8:30pmTuesday8:00am - 8:30pmWednesday8:00am - 8:30pmThursday8:00am - 8:30pmFriday8:00am - 8:30pmSaturday8:00am - 7:30pmSunday9:00am - 7:30pm
Palm Beach Pediatrics6080 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 240, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 509-5009
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Suzy Thompson, MD
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033223847
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson speaks Spanish.
Dr. Thompson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
