Dr. Swapna Surendran, DMD
Dr. Swapna Surendran, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Dumfries, VA.
Neibauer Dental Care3950 Fettler Park Dr, Dumfries, VA 22025 Directions (703) 988-4286
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am most satisfied with both the dental and administrative at Neibauer Dumfries. I haven't been to a dentist in over two decades and dreaded starting the process; which I might add has significantly changed since last I've been. The office staff were warm, most welcoming and helpful, from initial paperwork to financing options. The clinical staff obviously recognized my apprehension (maybe to some extent fear) with starting a complete removal/replacement of dentitia. They ease my concerns with full explanations of each process with likely expectations before proceeding to the next step. Dr. Surendran further alerts me to the more difficult parts of a procedure and is awesome in reading non-verbal cues of my "anticipation" of, but rarely realized discomfort. I attribute that to her keen awareness as well as clinical skill. While I am about third of the way through my journey and each visit gets to be easier. I expect that trend to continue. Definitely Five-Star dental practice
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1558597187
Dr. Surendran has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Surendran accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Surendran using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Surendran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Surendran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Surendran.
