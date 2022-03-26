See All Rheumatologists in Plano, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Swathi Gonnalagadda, MD

Rheumatology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Swathi Gonnalagadda, MD

Dr. Swathi Gonnalagadda, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Gonnalagadda works at Texas Rheumatology Care in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of USMD
Dr. Gonnalagadda's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Rheumatology Care
    6300 Stonewood Dr Ste 412, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 467-2478

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Bone Density Scan
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 26, 2022
    After 6 other doctors, Dr G. told me she would find out what was wrong with me and she did. I got a diagnosis and treatment plan. She was very thorough, kind and patient.
    — Mar 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Swathi Gonnalagadda, MD
    About Dr. Swathi Gonnalagadda, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184910200
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Swathi Gonnalagadda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonnalagadda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gonnalagadda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gonnalagadda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gonnalagadda works at Texas Rheumatology Care in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Gonnalagadda’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonnalagadda. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonnalagadda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonnalagadda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonnalagadda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

