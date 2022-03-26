Dr. Swathi Gonnalagadda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonnalagadda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Swathi Gonnalagadda, MD
Dr. Swathi Gonnalagadda, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Texas Rheumatology Care6300 Stonewood Dr Ste 412, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (469) 467-2478
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
After 6 other doctors, Dr G. told me she would find out what was wrong with me and she did. I got a diagnosis and treatment plan. She was very thorough, kind and patient.
- Rheumatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1184910200
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Gonnalagadda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonnalagadda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonnalagadda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonnalagadda. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonnalagadda.
