Dr. Sy Le, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (83)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sy Le, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UT Medical Branch at Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas, Medical City Arlington and Medical City Las Colinas.

Dr. Le works at IVFMD in Arlington, TX with other offices in Irving, TX and Grapevine, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Reproductive Laboratory
    600 W MAYFIELD RD, Arlington, TX 76014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 701-1290
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Ivfmd
    7501 Las Colinas Blvd Ste 200, Irving, TX 75063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 506-9986
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    IVFMD Grapevine
    1631 Lancaster Dr, Grapevine, TX 76051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 310-0031

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
  • Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas
  • Medical City Arlington
  • Medical City Las Colinas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Endometriosis
Female Infertility
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Endometriosis
Female Infertility

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Subfertility Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 83 ratings
    Patient Ratings (83)
    5 Star
    (69)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Nov 03, 2020
    Dear Reader: You are reading this because like me, looking for a hope to have a miracle child, or looking for a good doctor to help you in this uneasy, painful, uncertain journey. I have been there, have done that multiple times, hopes were drained at multiple failures in IVF, emptiness and grief overcame the spirit. I used to read so much in order to find hope somewhere, certainty, and that somebody would just tell me that things will work out, but at times you realize that you are so alone in this journey… I can so much sympathize with you, with your pain, hopes, griefs, and all the emotional roller coaster that you are going through. But my reason for writing to you is this: I would like to tell you about my uneasy journey so that you could also see some light at the end of the tunnel. My husband was diagnosed with testicular failure. The doctor said that he was born that way. He did not have one single viable sperm from the specimen (the few he had were dead). The picture was ver
    — Nov 03, 2020
    About Dr. Sy Le, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese, Spanish and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1356427579
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University TX SW Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • UT Medical Branch at Galveston
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sy Le, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Le has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Le speaks Chinese, Spanish and Vietnamese.

    83 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

