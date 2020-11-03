Dr. Sy Le, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sy Le, MD
Overview
Dr. Sy Le, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UT Medical Branch at Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas, Medical City Arlington and Medical City Las Colinas.
Dr. Le works at
Locations
Advanced Reproductive Laboratory600 W MAYFIELD RD, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (817) 701-1290Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pm
Ivfmd7501 Las Colinas Blvd Ste 200, Irving, TX 75063 Directions (972) 506-9986Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
IVFMD Grapevine1631 Lancaster Dr, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 310-0031
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas
- Medical City Arlington
- Medical City Las Colinas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dear Reader: You are reading this because like me, looking for a hope to have a miracle child, or looking for a good doctor to help you in this uneasy, painful, uncertain journey. I have been there, have done that multiple times, hopes were drained at multiple failures in IVF, emptiness and grief overcame the spirit. I used to read so much in order to find hope somewhere, certainty, and that somebody would just tell me that things will work out, but at times you realize that you are so alone in this journey… I can so much sympathize with you, with your pain, hopes, griefs, and all the emotional roller coaster that you are going through. But my reason for writing to you is this: I would like to tell you about my uneasy journey so that you could also see some light at the end of the tunnel. My husband was diagnosed with testicular failure. The doctor said that he was born that way. He did not have one single viable sperm from the specimen (the few he had were dead). The picture was ver
About Dr. Sy Le, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1356427579
Education & Certifications
- University TX SW Med Ctr
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- UT Medical Branch at Galveston
