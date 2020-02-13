Overview of Dr. Sydney Lillard, MD

Dr. Sydney Lillard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Logan Health Medical Center.



Dr. Lillard works at KALISPELL REGIONAL HEALTHCARE in Kalispell, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.