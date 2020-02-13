Dr. Sydney Lillard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lillard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sydney Lillard, MD
Overview of Dr. Sydney Lillard, MD
Dr. Sydney Lillard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Logan Health Medical Center.
Dr. Lillard works at
Dr. Lillard's Office Locations
-
1
Northwest Mt Surgical Associates1333 SURGICAL SERVICES WAY, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 752-5000
-
2
Logan Health310 Sunnyview Ln, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 752-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Logan Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lillard?
Best surgeon as far as we are concerned in the valley. Compassionate, thorough, extremely knowledgeable and knows when to say...not my specialty; but I can refer you to someone. I would highly recommend her for your next surgery.
About Dr. Sydney Lillard, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1619082336
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lillard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lillard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lillard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lillard works at
Dr. Lillard has seen patients for Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lillard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lillard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lillard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lillard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lillard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.