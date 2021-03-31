Dr. Syed Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Ahmed, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Flint, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hurley Medical Center, Mclaren Flint and MyMichigan Medical Center Gladwin.
Cardiology Institute Michigan5100 Gateway Ctr, Flint, MI 48507 Directions (810) 733-6480
- Hurley Medical Center
- Mclaren Flint
- MyMichigan Medical Center Gladwin
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Syed Ahmed has been my cardiologist for 6 to 7 years now. I highly recommend him. Dr. Ahmed treats his patients like family and goes above and beyond. I trust him with my life.
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1023005063
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmed speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.