Dr. Ibrahim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Syed Ibrahim, MD
Overview of Dr. Syed Ibrahim, MD
Dr. Syed Ibrahim, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street.
Dr. Ibrahim works at
Dr. Ibrahim's Office Locations
Preventive Measures Home Health Care1101 W Hamilton St Ste 529, Allentown, PA 18101 Directions (484) 225-4323
Horizon Health Center Journal Square115 Christopher Columbus Dr, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 451-6300
Lehigh Valley Hospital Schuylkill420 S Jackson St, Pottsville, PA 17901 Directions (570) 621-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Syed Ibrahim, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English, Punjabi
- 1447346127
Education & Certifications
- Nassau Co Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Ibrahim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ibrahim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ibrahim works at
Dr. Ibrahim has seen patients for Anxiety, Schizoaffective Disorder and Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ibrahim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ibrahim speaks Punjabi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ibrahim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ibrahim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ibrahim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ibrahim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.