Dr. Syed Rizvi, MD

Allergy
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Syed Rizvi, MD

Dr. Syed Rizvi, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Bolingbrook, IL. 

Dr. Rizvi works at Allergy Asthma and Sinus Centers (Bolingbrook) in Bolingbrook, IL with other offices in Western Springs, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rizvi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy Asthma and Sinus Centers (Bolingbrook)
    542 E Boughton Rd, Bolingbrook, IL 60440 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 972-5800
    Monday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Allergy Asthma and Sinus Centers (Western Springs)
    5600 Wolf Rd, Western Springs, IL 60558 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 246-4515

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma

About Dr. Syed Rizvi, MD

Specialties
  • Allergy
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1992235865
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Syed Rizvi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rizvi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rizvi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rizvi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rizvi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rizvi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rizvi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

