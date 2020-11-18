Overview of Dr. Sylvia Reyes, MD

Dr. Sylvia Reyes, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Reyes works at A Merryland Health Center in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.