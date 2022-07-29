Dr. Tabitha Cummings, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cummings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tabitha Cummings, DDS
Dr. Tabitha Cummings, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Belton, MO.
Belton Family Dental Care630 E Markey Pkwy, Belton, MO 64012 Directions (816) 375-7463
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
It is always good to come to the dentist here. Friendly staff in person and on the phone. The dental chairs (some) are in need of some serious TLC. Don't say they need replacement but the headrests that have been broken for some years now is problematic to patients. It makes the time spent in the chair uncomfortable and gives me a headache due to me unable to lay my head and neck straight so I end up going home with a headache I did not have prior to the visit. Please have this fixed.
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1396941423
Dr. Cummings has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
