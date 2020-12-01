Overview

Dr. Tabitha Moe, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.



Dr. Moe works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.