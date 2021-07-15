See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Carrollton, TX
Dr. Tae Lee, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.2 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tae Lee, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern and is affiliated with Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas.

Dr. Lee works at Lakeside Life Center in Carrollton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lakeside Life Center
    4100 Fairway Dr Ste 202, Carrollton, TX 75010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 221-1741

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder

Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Tae Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235333402
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children's Medical Center
    Residency
    • Parkland Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • John Peter Smith Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tae Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

