Dr. Tae Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tae Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tae Lee, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern and is affiliated with Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
Lakeside Life Center4100 Fairway Dr Ste 202, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (972) 221-1741
Hospital Affiliations
- Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
My daughter has been Dr.Lee’s patient for quite a few years now. He is great at speaking to my daughter in a way that she understands what he is asking but then explaining it to me in a way I can understand it. The staff is always helpful and have never rushed me through anything. I would recommend him!
About Dr. Tae Lee, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1235333402
Education & Certifications
- Children's Medical Center
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- John Peter Smith Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.