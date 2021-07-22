See All Family Doctors in Libertyville, IL
Dr. Taher Sobhy, MD

Family Medicine
3.2 (27)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Taher Sobhy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center.

Dr. Sobhy works at United Family Health Center in Libertyville, IL with other offices in Gurnee, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Libertyville Office
    755 S Milwaukee Ave Ste 175, Libertyville, IL 60048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 680-7002
  2. 2
    Gurnee Office
    6440 Grand Ave # 204, Gurnee, IL 60031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 244-6900
  3. 3
    Northshore Medical Consultants Ltd
    1425 N Hunt Club Rd Ste 302, Gurnee, IL 60031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Advocate Condell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jul 22, 2021
    I came to Dr Sobhy desperately ill, having left my previous PCP. Dr Sobhy made immediate time for me, even though I'd never been to his office before. He was so compassionate and caring, listening to everything I had to say about an illness that had been prolonged for well over a year due to previous doctor's lack of concern. Not only did Dr Sobhy listen to me and take immediate action, but he called me several times during the course of my recovery on his own time, just to check up on me. He reminds me of what doctors used to be, back in the days before the insurance companies ran everything. He's thoughtful, and does his research. I have 100% recommended him to everyone I know. His office staff is also very compassionate and responsive; I've never had any issues at all reaching anyone on the phone. When I schedule an online appointment, they get back to me in minutes via email, and when I call, they always answer the phone.
    Tess Peck — Jul 22, 2021
    About Dr. Taher Sobhy, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1679558068
    Education & Certifications

    • St. Mary of Nazareth Hosp
    • AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Taher Sobhy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sobhy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sobhy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sobhy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobhy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobhy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sobhy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sobhy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

