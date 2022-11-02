Dr. Sial has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tahira Sial, MD
Overview of Dr. Tahira Sial, MD
Dr. Tahira Sial, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from FUNDACIIN UNIVERSITARIA DE BOYACA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA.
Nassau Suffolk Psychiatry PC1975 Hempstead Tpke Ste 208, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 572-6511
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I have been using her for over a year and Similar before that. So I have quite a few years invested. In my opinion, she’s an outstanding doctor. Her manner suits me just fine. And I am a sensitive type of person. Don’t listen to any naysayers on this page but see for yourself.
About Dr. Tahira Sial, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FUNDACIIN UNIVERSITARIA DE BOYACA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
- Psychiatry
Dr. Sial accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sial has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sial has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sial on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Sial. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sial.
