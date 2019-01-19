Overview of Dr. Tak Kwan, MD

Dr. Tak Kwan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.



Dr. Kwan works at Chinatown Cardiology PC in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY and Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.