Dr. Tak Kwan, MD

Cardiology
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Tak Kwan, MD

Dr. Tak Kwan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.

Dr. Kwan works at Chinatown Cardiology PC in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY and Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kwan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chinatown Cardiology PC
    139 Centre St Ste 307, New York, NY 10013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 334-8463
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Chinatown Cardiology, P.C.
    1865 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 334-3507
  3. 3
    Chinatown Cardiology, P.C.
    4620 3rd Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 334-3507
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  4. 4
    Chinatown Cardiology, P.C.
    500 Brightwater Ct Ste 4LB, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 942-4388
  5. 5
    Chinatown Cardiology, P.C.
    1670 E 17th St Ste 2A, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 942-4399
  6. 6
    Chinatown Cardiology, P.C.
    4235 Main St Ste 3M, Flushing, NY 11355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 886-3723

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Morningside

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Heart Disease
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Heart Disease
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment

Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Travelers
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Tak Kwan, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese, Chinese and Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1639130925
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Hospital SUNY Upstate Medical University
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
