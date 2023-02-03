Overview of Dr. Tal Mednick, MD

Dr. Tal Mednick, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and Saint Charles Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Tension Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.