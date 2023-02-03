Dr. Tal Mednick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mednick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tal Mednick, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tal Mednick, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and Saint Charles Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Tension Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 1111 Montauk Hwy Ste 102, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 265-4485
Tal Mednick MD PC15 Glen St Ste 103, Glen Cove, NY 11542 Directions (631) 309-5222
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Saint Charles Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
A very good, friendly doctor, she explains everything very clearly, is very patient and takes her time on every visit I go to. God bless her, she is an angel that I found when I needed it most
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
- Neurology
