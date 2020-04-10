See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Camden, SC
Dr. Tallulah Holmstrom, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (14)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Tallulah Holmstrom, MD

Dr. Tallulah Holmstrom, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Camden, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center.

Dr. Holmstrom works at MUSC Health Primary Care Haile St. in Camden, SC with other offices in Elgin, SC and Lugoff, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Holmstrom's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Primary Care Haile St.
    1344 Haile St, Camden, SC 29020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    MUSC Health Primary Care Elgin
    2689 HIGHWAY 1 S, Elgin, SC 29045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    MUSC Health Primary Care Lugoff
    710 DEWITT DR, Lugoff, SC 29078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Tallulah Holmstrom, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    • Female
    • 1053363887
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tallulah Holmstrom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holmstrom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Holmstrom has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holmstrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Holmstrom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holmstrom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holmstrom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holmstrom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

