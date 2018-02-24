See All Otolaryngologists in Fountain Valley, CA
Dr. Tam Bui, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Tam Bui, MD

Dr. Tam Bui, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.

Dr. Bui works at Dr. Tam Bui in Fountain Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tonsillitis, Nosebleed and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Dr. Bui's Office Locations

    Dr. Tam Bui
    Dr. Tam Bui
11180 Warner Ave Ste 459, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
(714) 545-1133
    Orange Coast Memorial Medical Center
    Orange Coast Memorial Medical Center
9920 TALBERT AVE, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
(714) 378-7000
    Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
    Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
17100 Euclid St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
(714) 545-1133
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tonsillitis
Nosebleed
Ear Ache
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Feb 24, 2018
    Very nice and efficient office staff, quick to get me in quick to get me out. Referred me to a specialist. Excellent professional service.
    J Cook in Corona Del Mar — Feb 24, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Tam Bui, MD

    Specialties
    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1215937859
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bui has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Bui has seen patients for Tonsillitis, Nosebleed and Ear Ache, and more.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bui. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

