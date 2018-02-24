Dr. Bui has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tam Bui, MD
Overview of Dr. Tam Bui, MD
Dr. Tam Bui, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Bui's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Tam Bui11180 Warner Ave Ste 459, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 545-1133
-
2
Orange Coast Memorial Medical Center9920 TALBERT AVE, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 378-7000
-
3
Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center17100 Euclid St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 545-1133MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice and efficient office staff, quick to get me in quick to get me out. Referred me to a specialist. Excellent professional service. .
About Dr. Tam Bui, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English, French
- 1215937859
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
