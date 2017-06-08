Dr. Tam Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tam Ho, MD
Overview of Dr. Tam Ho, MD
Dr. Tam Ho, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.
Dr. Ho's Office Locations
Ho & Ng, MDs1213 Hermann Dr Ste 260, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (713) 347-3850
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ho has been my Nephrologist for several years. He is a no nonsense kind of Dr. I really really like him. He is very professional and gives you plenty of time with him to ask any questions. He makes follow up calls to give you test results and suggestions...just an all around nice man.
About Dr. Tam Ho, MD
- Nephrology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1184685224
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Houston
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Dr. Ho has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.
