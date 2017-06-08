Overview of Dr. Tam Ho, MD

Dr. Tam Ho, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.



Dr. Ho works at Ho & Ng, MDs in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.