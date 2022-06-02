See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Jose, CA
Internal Medicine
3.4 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Tam Nguyen, DO

Dr. Tam Nguyen, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They completed their residency with Alameda County Hospital

Dr. Nguyen works at Dr Tam H Nguyen DO in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Silicon Valley Internist Group
    200 Jose Figueres Ave Ste 180, San Jose, CA 95116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 683-9986

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
  • El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
  • O'Connor Hospital
  • Saint Louise Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Tam Nguyen, DO

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1962520478
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Alameda County Hospital
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tam Nguyen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen works at Dr Tam H Nguyen DO in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nguyen’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.